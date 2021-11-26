US port bottlenecks choke Christmas spirit

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The latest polls find a majority of Americans regard the supply chain crisis as a major concern.
Consumer demand is driving continued recovery, but Europe's largest economy grew by a less-than-expected 1.8% in the third quarter. Supply chain hold-ups prevented some manufacturers from producing at full capacity.
Businesses have been struggling to recover from the first coronavirus-caused lockdown last year. The renewed rise in infections across Germany doesn't bode well for their trade. Hardy Graupner reports.
The shutdown was initiated over fears of the rapid spread of the omicron variant. Meanwhile, Germany's health minister has ruled out a lockdown before Christmas. Follow DW for the latest.
In recent months, Vietnam's reputation as a major investment hub in Asia has been jeopardized as COVID-19 infections have surged, vaccination rates remained low, and strict lockdowns choked business activity.
