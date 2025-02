Crime United States of America

US: Police search for thieves who stole 100,000 eggs

Dharvi Vaid with AP, AFP

In a not so eggciting turn of events, authorities are asking for community help to find the people who stole 100,000 organic eggs, worth $40,000, from the back of a trailer in the US state of Pennsylvania.