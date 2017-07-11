US: Police respond to active shooter at Colorado store

Police in the US state of Colorado detained a man following reports of an active shooter at a supermarket on Monday, law enforcement in the city of Boulder said.

Officers were reportedly shot at, but police did not immediately confirm reports of casualties.

What we know so far

According to a live-streamed video, one person — a middle-aged white man, shirtless and wearing shorts — was seen being led away from the King Soopers store in handcuffs.

One of the man's legs appeared to be covered in blood.

Armored vehicles, ambulances, and dozens of law enforcement personnel, including a SWAT team were present at the scene.

Authorities over a loudspeaker said the building was surrounded and that "you need to surrender."

