US: Police officers suspended after using pepper spray on 9-year-old

Police officers who were seen using handcuffs and pepper spray on a 9-year-old girl in Rochester, New York have been suspended pending further investigation, authorities announced on Monday.

"What happened Friday was simply horrible, and has rightly outraged, all of our community," said Mayor Lovely Warren.

"Unfortunately, [New York] state law and union contract prevents me from taking more immediate and serious action."

There was no clear indication as to how many officers had been suspended. The suspension will last until Rochester police concludes an internal investigation.

Police body camera footage released Sunday showed officers restraining the young girl after they responded to a report of "family trouble" on Friday. An officer can be heard at one point telling her to "stop acting like a child," to which she responds, "I am a child."

At one point the girl, who was restrained on the snowy ground says, "Can you please get the snow off of me? It's cold."

"You had your chance," one officer told her. Another one shouted, "Get in the car now!"

The police said the child did not obey commands to get in the car, following which an officer had to spray an "irritant" in the handcuffed girl's face.

Deputy Police Chief Andre Anderson said that the girl had suffered from a serious mental health emergency and was suicidal, also expressing a desire to harm her mother.

The actions sparked outrage in the local community, with a crowd of people protesting outside Rochester's barricaded police station on Monday night. The renewed pressure on Rochester's police comes only a matter of months after the suffocation death of Daniel Prude .

Prude was running down a street naked and on drugs when police officers apprehended him; his brother had alerted police to his situation. The officers put a hood (known as a "spit bag") over his head and pressed his head into the pavement for nearly two minutes — saying that they were trying to stop him from spitting. The 41-year-old was then taken to hospital, having been severely deprived of oxygen, and his family took him off life support seven days later.

