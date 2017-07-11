US: Police officer charged over Breonna Taylor raid — but not for her death

A grand jury in the US state of Kentucky has charged a police officer over the raid that went awry and led to the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor earlier this year — but no criminal charges were brought against Louisville officers for the Black medical worker's death.

Officers shot at Taylor multiple times when they entered her apartment on March 13, and a ballistics report found that six bullets struck the 26-year-old, one fatally.

The killing of the emergency room technician sparked at the time renewed nationwide protests against police brutality and racism, known as the Black Lives Matter movement.

As the jury's decision emerged Wednesday, hundreds of protestors massed downtown, chanting in frustration: No justice, no peace!" Others sat or stood in stunned silence. Some cried.

In one confrontation, police in protective gear arrested a dozen people.

The grand jury said police officer Brett Hankinson should face three counts of "wanton endangerment" for shooting into the neighbors' homes. None of the charges do not relate directly to Taylor's death.

Kentucky law defines the felony as an act that shows "an extreme indifference to the value of human life," with each count carrying up to five years in jail.

Two other officers who raided Taylor's home, including one who is believed to have fired the fatal shot, were not charged.

'Outrageous,' declare Taylor's lawyers

Lawyers for Taylor's family said the lack of charges brought in direct relation to her death was "outrageous."

Last week, the city of Louisville settled a wrongful death suit with the Taylor family for $12 million (€10 million).

"This is a gut-wrenching emotional case," said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. "There is nothing I can offer them today to take away the grief and heartache as a result of losing a child, a niece a sister, and a friend."

Taylor, who had no criminal record, was killed when narcotics officers raided her apartment and used a battering ram to remove her front door off its hinges.

She was in bed with her boyfriend Kenneth Walker when the officers entered. Walker said he assumed they were victims of a break-in, firing one shot from his pistol. Three officers then returned fire.

Investigators said that bullet struck one police officer in the leg, which later needed surgery.

The officers found no drugs.

Police have said they announced themselves before entering the apartment — but Taylor's family and neighbors dispute the account.

State prosecutors said two police officers in the raid — Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove — had acted in self-defense and would not be charged.

A state of emergency was declared in Louisville ahead of the grand jury charges as officials expected protests. The National Guard has also been deployed.

jf/stb (AFP, dpa, Reuters)