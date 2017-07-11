US police investigating bomb threat on Capitol Hill

US police on Thursday said they were examining a light-duty truck parked outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, and evacuated three buildings in the area.

"This is an active bomb threat investigation," the Capitol Police said on Twitter. "The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress."

What do we know so far?

The Capitol police were trying to find out if the truck contained an explosive device and were trying to communicate the man inside.

US Capitol Police officers said they had evacuated the area around the Library of Congress and the Supreme Court. The Library of Congress is close to the Capitol a mile from the White House.

"At about 9.15 this morning a man in a black pickup truck drove onto the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress, "Capitol Police chief J. Thomas Manger told reporters. "We responded to a disturbance call. The driver of the truck told the responding officer that he had a bomb and what the officer said appeared to be a detonator in the man's hand."

Manger said that his negotiators were "hard at work to try to have a peaceful resolution to this incident," adding that police were unaware of the man's potential motives but that they did believe they had identified him.

US media reports also suggested that the man was livestreaming his actions online. He claimed to have asked to speak to US President Joe Biden on the phone.

Although Congress is on summer recess, some politicians and staffers had remained in Washington DC

Congress on recess

Law enforcement officers asked congressional staff working in the Cannon House Office Building to move to a different building for the time being. Dating back to 1908, the oldest congressional office building is linked by a tunnel to Capitol Hill where Congress meets.

Congress was not in session on Thursday as it is on summer recess.

Police cars blocked off the area with barricades as officers from the Washington DC Metropolitan division, FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrived on the scene.

The White House was monitoring the situation and examining law enforcement reports, officials said.

Pipe bombs were discovered at the national committees of the Democrats and Republicans a day before the US Capitol riots this January.

jc/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)