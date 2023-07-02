US: Police at mass shooting scene in Baltimore

Police said that two people had been killed and dozens more were injured in the attack. Three of those injured were in critical condition.

Police were deployed to the scene of a mass shooting in Baltimore, in the northeastern US state of Maryland, on Sunday.

Police said that at least two people were killed in the attack and dozens more were injured. Three of those injured were in critical condition, according to police.

Police said they had taken 9 people to hospitals and that another 20 people made their own way to hospital.

Witnesses told the WBFF-TV broadcasters that hundreds of people had gathered in South Baltimore for the "Brooklyn Day" event. Police said that there had been a "block party" in the area on Sunday morning.

