US plans to export 60 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses

The US plans to export up to 60 million doses of the vaccine produced by AstraZeneca and Oxford University to needy countries, the White House said on Monday,
Around 10 million doses could be exported as early as in the "coming weeks" after a review by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), said spokeswoman Jen Psaki.
The US is yet to decide which countries will be receiving the doses, although the country has received requests from Mexico and Canada.
Germany will end vaccine prioritization by June at the latest, allowing everyone to apply for their jabs, said Angela Merkel. However, this "does not mean that everyone can then be vaccinated immediately."
Authorities have discovered counterfeit versions of COVID-19 vaccines. The manufacturer Pfizer has identified fake doses of a substance sold under the company's brand in Poland and Mexico.