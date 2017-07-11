 US plans to export 60 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses | News | DW | 26.04.2021

News

US plans to export 60 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses

Around 10 million doses could be sent abroad in the "coming weeks" after a review. It is believed that India could be one of the biggest recipients of the vaccine.

A woman receives a jab of the coronavirus vaccine

About 10 million vaccine doses could be exported as early in the coming weeks.

The US plans to export up to 60 million doses of the vaccine produced by AstraZeneca and Oxford University to needy countries, the White House said on Monday,

Around 10 million doses could be exported as early as in the "coming weeks" after a review by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), said spokeswoman Jen Psaki.

The US is yet to decide which countries will be receiving the doses, although the country has received requests from Mexico and Canada.

It is believed that India may be one of the largest recipients.

am/rt (dpa, AP)

