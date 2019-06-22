 US: Plane crash in Texas leaves 10 dead | News | DW | 01.07.2019

News

US: Plane crash in Texas leaves 10 dead

The small private plane crashed into a hangar during taking off, killing 10 people. Authorities are investigating the causes of the crash, which took place in a suburb of the city of Dallas.

Scene of the crash in Texas

A twin engine plane crashed on Sunday as it was taking off in the US state of Texas. Ten people were killed, as the small aircraft was engulfed in flames on the tarmac.

The crash took place at an airport in the city of Addison, 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Dallas.

According Darci Neuzil, director of the airport, the Beechcraft BE-350 King Air plane was headed to Florida when it crashed into a hangar and caught on fire.

Nobody on the ground was hurt during the collision, Neuzil said. The circumstances of the crash remain unknown, but a US National Transportation Safety Board is now in charge of the investigation.

"The Dallas County Medical Examiner has confirmed 10 fatalities and no survivors," a spokeswoman for the town of Addison, Texas told AFP.

Officials have not released the identities of the people who died, as authorities are still working to notify the victims' families.

jcg/aw (AFP, Reuters, AP)

