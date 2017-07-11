US pharma firm Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is 94.5% effective

US pharmaceutical firm Moderna announced on Monday that early analysis of its COVID-19 vaccine suggested that it was as much as 94.5% effective.

"This positive interim analysis from our Phase 3 study has given us the first clinical validation that our vaccine can prevent COVID-19 disease, including severe disease," said Stephane Bancel, Moderna's CEO.

The news comes a week after its competitor Pfizer announced that its COVID-19 vaccine, made by Germany’s BioNTech, had reached 90% effectiveness, with Russian researchers claiming similar success for its Sputnik V vaccine later that same day.

Moderna's vaccine announcement comes as virus cases topped 11 million in the US over the weekend, with one million recorded in just the past week.

The pandemic has killed more than 1.3 million people worldwide, more than 245,000 of them in the U.S.

Moderna said it was confident it would receive emergency approval for its vaccine from US authorities in December.

Negotiations are underway between the EU and Moderna to secure up to 160 million vaccine doses.

This is a developing story, more updates to follow...

