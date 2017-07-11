US: Person detained after shooting at mall in South Carolina

Columbia police arrested a 22-year-old male in connection with a shooting at a busy shopping mall in the US state of South Carolina.

Nine people were shot and five others suffered injuries while attempting to flee the mall

for safety, police said. No fatalities have been reported.

Eight individuals required hospitalization, with two in critical but stable condition. The victims ranged in age from 15 to 73.

All victims have been released or will be released from the hospital shortly, except the 73-year-old, who is still receiving treatment.

Who has been arrested so far

Police had initially detained three persons of interest, one of whom is still in custody.

Columbia police chief William Holbrook told reporters, "We don't believe this was random. We believe they knew each other and something led to the gunfire."

Holbrook said the violence was the result of "some kind of conflict" among the armed individuals.

Three people have been detained in connection with the incident.

Initially, the Columbia Police Department said in a tweet, "We have confirmed that people have been injured during the incident — they are receiving medical attention. The extent of injuries unknown at this time."

"Officers have been evacuating the (Columbiana Centre) mall and getting people to safety," it added.

"Everybody was trying to get outside. When I was coming out, you could see baby strollers turned over, people's phones and left keys. It was kind of a hectic situation," Daniel Johnson, who was present at the scene with his wife and daughter, told AP.

jcg/sri (Reuters, AP)