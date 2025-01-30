US: Passenger jet, helicopter collides over Washington, DC

Skip next section 60 passengers, 4 crew on jet that crashed in DC — American Airlines

American Airlines (AA) said American Eagle Flight 5342 en route from Wichita, Kansas to Washington, DC, was involved in an accident at the Ronald Reagan National Airport.

According to the airline, 60 passengers and four crew members were on the plane that crashed near Reagan Airport.

"Our concern is for the passengers and crew on board the aircraft," the statement read.

The plane is a CRJ-700, the airline added.



