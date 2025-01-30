US: Passenger jet, helicopter collides near Reagan Airport

01/30/2025 January 30, 2025 Massive rescue operation underway

All takeoffs and landings from the airport near Washington have been halted as emergency services pace to the site of crash.

Several helicopters, including those from the US Park Police, the DC Metropolitan Police Department and US military, were flying over the scene of the incident in the Potomac River.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) posted on X that fireboats were on the banks of the Potomac.

A joint statement between the DC police department and the DC fire department read: "There is no confirmed information on casualties at this time."