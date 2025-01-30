US: Passenger jet, helicopter collide over Washington, DC

01/30/2025 January 30, 2025 Trump says collision 'should have been prevented'

In a post on social media platform Truth Social, US President Donald Trump seemed to blame the military helicopter for the accident which involves nearly 70 people on two aircrafts.

"The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane," Trump wrote.

"This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!"

In another post, minutes later, he wrote: "What a terrible night this has been. God bless you all!"