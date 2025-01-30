US: Passenger jet, helicopter collide over Washington, DC

01/30/2025 January 30, 2025 DC Mayor Bowser 'extremely sorry'

Washington DC's Mayor Muriel Bowser expressed her sympathies with the families of those involved in the "tragic" aircraft collision in a press conference.

"We are extremely sorry for the families experiencing loss," she said, adding that there were 64 people on board the American Airlines passenger jet and three people on the military helicopter.

Bowser was joined by US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, US Senator Jim Moran, Senator Roger Marshall and Jack Potter, chief of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

She said the agencies were working "very diligently" in the "dark" and "difficult" conditions to execute the operation. Both the passenger jet and the helicopter are in the Potomac River, she clarified.