US parties prepare legal cases ahead of election day

PoliticsUnited States of AmericaUS parties prepare legal cases ahead of election dayTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUnited States of AmericaChristine Mhundwa11/04/2024November 4, 2024With the gap in US election polls razor-thin, both Republicans and Democrats have been prepping legal strategies to help them get the result they want. Let's take a look at what their lawyers have been up to — and how it might affect the results.https://p.dw.com/p/4majdAdvertisement