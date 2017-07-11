US orders China to shut consulate in Houston, Texas

The United States has "abruptly" ordered China to close its Houston consulate, Beijing said Wednesday.

The Texas-based consulate received the order to cease all operations on Tuesday.

"China urges the US to immediately withdraw its wrong decision or China will definitely take a proper and necessary response," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.

China calls move 'outrageous'

"Such an outrageous and unjustified move that will sabotage China-US relations," added Wenbin.

A US State Department spokesman said the closure was ordered to protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information.

Chinese state-owned English-language newspaper The Global Times tweeted a poll, asking readers to guess which US consulate in China is most likely to be shuttered in response to the Houston closure.

The poll provided a choice of consulates for Hong Kong and Macau, the southern city of Guangzhou, the provincial capital of Szechuan, Chengdu, as well as the option of "other."

Wenbin stated that the consulate was operating as normal, following local media reports in Houston on Tuesday night that documents were being burned in a courtyard at the facility.

Tensions between China and the US have worsed this year. President Donald Trump has repeatedly blamed Beijing for the coronavirus pandemic, which is believed to have originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The two countries have also been at odds over Hong Kong's autonomy and Beijing's territorial claims in the South China Sea.

