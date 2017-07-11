US Open: Teen sensation Fernandez stuns Germany's Kerber

Leylah Fernandez overcame 16th seed Angelique Kerber in thrilling fashion to reach the US Open quarter-finals on Sunday.

The Canadian, who shocked defending champion Naomi Osaka in the previous round, overcame her German opponent despite losing the first set, and being a break of serve down in the second.

Kerber, who won the title at Flushing Meadows in 2016, began the match in style, winning the first set 6-4 with a backhand, cross-court winner.

And the three-time Grand Slam winner seemed set for a comfortable straight sets victory in New York, as she led 4-2 in the second.

Kerber looked on course for victory before her teenage opponent derailed the German's quest for a second US Open title

Unbreakable spirit, unerring shots

However, her opponent, who is almost 15 years her junior, had other ideas. Fernandez managed to fight her way back into the set with some shots of unerring quality, as well as showing unbreakable spirit, to level the match up after a tense tie break.

The third set looked on course to go all the way, as the two players shared the first four games. However, when it mattered most, Fernandez, belying her tender age, stepped up to the plate, winning five games in a row.

Fernandez will now play word number three Elina Svitolina, who beat Simona Halep earlier on Sunday, for a place in the semi-finals.