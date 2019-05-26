 US Open: German tennis star Kerber crashes out in round 1 | News | DW | 26.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US Open: German tennis star Kerber crashes out in round 1

The 31-year-old's miserable grand slam year was completed with a defeat to Kristina Mladenovic. Kerber won at Flushing Meadows in 2016 but looked a long way short of that form as she lost in three sets.

Angelique Kerber at the US Open

German tennis star and former World Number One, Angelique Kerber, fell at the first hurdle in the US Open on Monday, going down 7-5, 0-6, 6-4 to France's Kristina Mladenovic.

Kerber, who won in New York in 2016, hauled herself back into the match after losing the first set narrowly by comfortably winning the second without losing a game.

However, she went an early break down in the third and despite restoring parity, the German was unable to hold serve at 4-4. Mladenovic kept her cool to serve out the match, despite double-faulting on her first match point.

The Flushing Meadows crowd were kept entertained in the searing heat for two hours and 24 minutes as the two players struggled with the conditions at times.

No coach, no conviction

Kerber's first round defeat completed a wretched year for the 31-year-old, where she has failed to reach a quarter-final at any of the four majors. In addition, she is currently without a coach and her lack of direction has become apparent, none more so than in this listless display.

As for her unseeded opponent, Mladenovic will be looking to improve upon her 2015 US Open, when she made the last eight before losing to eventual finalist Roberta Vinci.

Mladenovic will play her compatriot, Fiona Ferro, in the second round after she defeated Australia’s Daria Gavrilova, 6-3, 6-4.

  • Tennis Wimbledon - The All England Lawn Tennis Club (picture alliance/Actionplus)

    Six reasons why Wimbledon is the best Grand Slam

    Tradition, grass, technology

    Wimbledon is the world's oldest tennis tournament and is held annually at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet club in Wimbledon, London. In 2009, its Centre Court was fitted with a retractable roof to lessen the loss of playing time due to rain. There are 18 courts used for the Championships (and 22 practice courts) and it takes 15 months and nine tonnes of grass seed to prepare the courts.

  • Wimbledon 1997 Andre Agassi (picture-alliance/Augenklick/Rauchensteiner)

    Six reasons why Wimbledon is the best Grand Slam

    Wearing white

    In modern sports, where advertising dominates team kits and color is everywhere, there is something brilliant about the fact that the kits of Wimbledon players must be 90 percent white. White does not include cream or off-white, just white. Originally, it was to avoid sweat showing. Andre Agassi's wild taste was tamed in the 90s, while Roger Federer's orange-soled shoes weren't part of the code.

  • England Tennis Wimbledon Grand Slam 2011 (picture-alliance/A. Couvercelle)

    Six reasons why Wimbledon is the best Grand Slam

    Tough job

    It might look like good fun being a ball boy/girl at Wimbledon, but training for those in charge of the balls and the towels is perhaps tougher than any other tournament. The 14 to 18-year-old school children train for five months and from 700 applicants, only 250 end up on the coveted grass. The average age is 15 and most spend two years as a ball boy/girl.

  • Tennis Wimbledon - Erdbeeren (picture-alliance/PA_Wire/L. Whyld)

    Six reasons why Wimbledon is the best Grand Slam

    Strawberries and cream

    Apart from the green of the grass and the white of the kit, the other color often seen at Wimbledon is red. Strawberries and cream are the tournament's favorite dish. During the tournament, 28,000 kilograms of strawberries and 10,000 liters of fresh cream are eaten. Add to that the 320,000 glasses of Pimm's, 29,000 bottles of champagne and 25,000 scones then it's no surprise Wimbledon is awesome.

  • Tennis Wimbledon 1985 - Boris Becker (picture alliance/dpa/R. Schrader)

    Six reasons why Wimbledon is the best Grand Slam

    Diving volleys

    One thing about grass that other tournaments can't offer is more remarkable shots. A 17-year-old Boris Becker made it famous when he won hearts and the Wimbledon trophy in 1985, but his famous dive carried on even after he stopped played. In 2011, Novak Djokovic and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga had an incredible rally of diving shots, while Dustin Brown did the same against Lleyton Hewitt in 2013.

  • Großbritannien Wimbledon Championships 2015 - Siegerin Serena Williams (Getty Images/AFP/L. Neal)

    Six reasons why Wimbledon is the best Grand Slam

    The best trophy?

    Both the men's and women's trophies are some of the finest in sport. The Rosewater Dish, the trophy for the women's single champion, has a mythological theme and has the Roman goddess of wisdom and strategic warfare (Minerva) etched around the rim. The champions receive a three-quarter size replica with all the previous champions engraved, as well as the $2.8 million both winners receive.


DW recommends

Wimbledon: Cori Gauff is tennis' next big thing

Her name is Cori. Her nickname is Coco. Her goal is to be the best women's tennis player in the world. Welcome to the world of Cori Gauff, who is suddenly a fan favorite at Wimbledon. (03.07.2019)  

German tennis legend Boris Becker auction exceeds expectations

An auction to settle part of Boris Becker's bankruptcy has raised nearly £700,000, with hundreds of bidders taking part. Trustees auctioning the items said they capitalized on the tennis season, especially Wimbledon. (12.07.2019)  

Germany's Angelique Kerber knocked out of Wimbledon

American Lauren Davis scored a shocking win over defending Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber, eliminating her from the UK tournament. Kerber is ranked fifth in the world. (04.07.2019)  

French Open: Angelique Kerber's clay court troubles continue

Germany's best female tennis player is struggling to realize her career Grand Slam dream. Another first round exit is problematic, but may also provide the answer Kerber needs to return to her best tennis. (26.05.2019)  

Six reasons why Wimbledon is the best Grand Slam

Wimbledon is not only the world's premiere grass tournament, it is simply the world's most prestigious tennis event. But what makes it stand out from all other tennis tournaments? DW takes a look. (28.06.2019)  

Related content

Tennis French Open | Angelique Kerber | 2019

French Open: Angelique Kerber's clay court troubles continue 26.05.2019

Germany's best female tennis player is struggling to realize her career Grand Slam dream. Another first round exit is problematic, but may also provide the answer Kerber needs to return to her best tennis.

US Open für Kerber vorbei: Drittrunden-Aus gegen starke Cibulkova

US Open: Angelique Kerber knocked out by 29th seed Dominika Cibulkova 01.09.2018

Wimbledon champion and world no. 4 Angelique Kerber has been knocked out of the US Open in New York by Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova. Kerber's defeat means there are no German players left in the women's draw.

Wimbledon 2019 | Serena Williams & Andy Murray

Wimbledon: Williams and Murray 'dream team' brings double the joy to SW19 09.07.2019

With 42 Grand Slam titles and six Olympic gold medals between them, Serena Williams and Andy Murray are lighting up the mixed doubles at Wimbledon. Next they face the top seeds, but the tennis giants are just having fun.

Advertisement