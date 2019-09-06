US Open: Bianca Andreescu beats Serena Williams

Bianca Andreescu started out with a strong lead over Serena Williams and held off a late rally from the American in Saturday's US Open final to win her first Grand Slam title 6-3, 7-5.

Andreescu's victory kept Williams from claiming what would have been her record-tying 24th major singles championship. It's the second year in a row that Williams, 37, lost the US Open final.

The win makes 19-year-old Andreescu the youngest Grand Slam winner since Maria Sharapova at the 2006 US Open and the first woman to win the tournament in her debut at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

