US officials investigating potential 'bribery for pardon' scheme

The US government is investigating a "bribery conspiracy scheme" involving a "substantial political contribution in exchange for a presidential pardon," court records unsealed on Tuesday revealed.

The 20-page document, which was first reported by CNN, has been heavily redacted to remove the names of those involved in the investigation and the background of the case.

However, the records show that over fifty digital media devices totaling several terabytes of data were examined by a filter team of investigators operating under a search warrant.

At least two people, whose names were redacted, are suspected of being involved in an illegal "secret lobbying scheme" to secure a pardon for a third party whose name was also redacted.

It was unsealed by a federal court in Washington.

Tuesday's unsealed records were originally from a review carried out in August by a federal judge, Beryl Howell, acting on a request from prosecutors to access the communications found by the filter team.

The judge concluded that the email communications were not covered by attorney client privilege as there were indications of criminal activity. Howell said prosecutors would be allowed access to the information and to "confront subjects and targets of the investigation."

The records do not indicate that any charges have been filed.

Outgoing US President Donald Trump has come under fire for using the presidential pardon to grant some of his top political advisers immunity from prosecution after they were convicted of federal crimes.