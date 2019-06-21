 US official leading Israeli-Palestinian peace plan resigns | News | DW | 05.09.2019

News

US official leading Israeli-Palestinian peace plan resigns

Jason Greenblatt, the architect of the US plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace has stepped down. His exit without releasing a peace plan has sparked more uncertainty over Washington's strategy.

Jason Greenblatt, White House advisor on Isreal

Jason Greenblatt, a top US adviser on Israel and one of the key figures in drafting Washington's plan for Middle East peace, resigned Thursday amid growing skepticism over the viability of the unreleased US proposal. 

Greenblatt, a former lawyer for the Trump Corporation, said last week that the US peace plan would not be released until after the September 17 Israeli election that will decide whether Benjamin Netanyahu remains Israel's Prime Minister.

Read more: Jared Kushner's plan for Palestinians: What's (not) in it?

Although Greenblatt never participated in negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians, he had worked closely with US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner on developing the plan, the contents of which have been closely guarded.

A senior US official said Greenblatt left on good terms to spend more time with his family and that he "holds the confidence of the president."

Kushner said Greenblatt's work had  "helped develop the relationships between Israel and its neighbors," and said he is "trusted and respected by all of the leaders throughout the region."

"I am incredibly grateful to have been part of a team that drafted a vision for peace. This vision has the potential to vastly improve the lives of millions of Israelis, Palestinians and others in the region," said Greenblatt in a statement. 

Read more: Palestinian statehood: a reality or diplomatic stunt?

  • UN Security Council 1967 (Getty Images/Keystone)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    UN Security Council Resolution 242, 1967

    United Nations Security Council Resolution 242, passed on November 22, 1967, called for the exchange of land for peace. Since then, many of the attempts to establish peace in the region have referred to 242. The resolution was written in accordance with Chapter VI of the UN Charter, under which resolutions are recommendations, not orders.

  • Sadat, Carter and Begin join hands after they signed the Camp David Accords in Washington 1979 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. Daugherty)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Camp David Accords, 1978

    A coalition of Arab states, led by Egypt and Syria, fought Israel in the Yom Kippur or October War in October 1973. The conflict eventually led to the secret peace talks that yielded two agreements after 12 days. This picture from March 26, 1979, shows Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, his US counterpart Jimmy Carter and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin after signing the accords in Washington.

  • Palestinian negotiator Haidar Abdel Shafi speaks at the Madrid conference to other Middle East, US and Soviet Union delegates (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Hollander)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    The Madrid Conference, 1991

    The US and the former Soviet Union came together to organize a conference in the Spanish capital city of Madrid. The discussions involved Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and Palestinians — not from the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) — who met with Israeli negotiators for the first time. While the conference achieved little, it did create the framework for later, more productive talks.

  • Politicians sign the Oslo I Accord on the lawn of the White House in 1993 (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Sachs)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Oslo I Accord, 1993

    The negotiations in Norway between Israel and the PLO, the first direct meeting between the two parties, resulted in the the Oslo I Accord. The agreement was signed in the US in September 1993. It demanded that Israeli troops withdraw from West Bank and Gaza and a self-governing, interim Palestinian authority be set up for a five-year transitional period. A second accord was signed in 1995.

  • Ehud Barak, Bill Clinton and Yasser Arafat walk in the woods at Camp David (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Edmonds)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Camp David Summit Meeting, 2000

    US President Bill Clinton invited Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat to the retreat in July 2000 to discuss borders, security, settlements, refugees and Jerusalem. Despite the negotiations being more detailed than ever before, no agreement was concluded. The failure to reach a consensus at Camp David was followed by renewed Palestinian uprising, the Second Intifada.

  • Crown Prince Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz of Saudia Arabia shakes hands with Lebanese President Emile Lahoud at the Beirut summit (Getty Images/C. Kealy)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    The Arab Peace Initiative, 2002

    The Camp David negotiations were followed first by meetings in Washington and then in Cairo and Taba, Egypt — all without results. Later the Arab League proposed the Arab Peace Initiative in Beirut in March 2002. The plan called on Israel to withdraw to pre-1967 borders so that a Palestinian state could be set up in the West Bank and Gaza. In return, Arab countries would agree to recognize Israel.

  • Yasser Arafat meets the UK's Middle East Commissioner Lord Levy (Getty Iamges/AFP/J. Aruri)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    The Roadmap, 2003

    The US, EU, Russia and the UN worked together as the Middle East Quartet to develop a road map to peace. While Palestinian Prime Minister Mahmoud Abbas accepted the text, his Israeli counterpart Ariel Sharon had more reservations with the wording. The timetable called for a final agreement on a two-state solution to be reached in 2005. Unfortunately, it was never implemented.

  • Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, US President George W. and Palestinian Mahmoud abbas shake hands (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Thew)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Annapolis, 2007

    In 2007 US President George W. Bush hosted a conference in Annapolis, Maryland, to relaunch the peace process. Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas took part in talks with officials from the Quartet and over a dozen Arab states. It was agreed that further negotiations would be held with the goal of reaching a peace deal by the end of 2008.

  • Washington Israels Premierminister Benjamin Netanjahu, Palästinenser Präsident Mahmoud Abbasund Hillary Clinton (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Milner)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Washington, 2010

    In 2010, US Middle East Envoy George Mitchell convinced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to and implement a ten-month moratorium on settlements in disputed territories. Later, Netanyahu and Abbas agreed to relaunch direct negotiations to resolve all issues. Negotiations began in Washington in September 2010, but within weeks there was a deadlock.

  • Smoke rises after an air strike on Gaza in 2012 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Cycle of escalation and ceasefire continues

    A new round of violence broke out in and around Gaza late 2012. A ceasefire was reached between Israel and those in power in the Gaza Strip, which held until June 2014. The kidnapping and murder of three Israeli teenagers in June 2014 resulted in renewed violence and eventually led to the Israeli military operation Protective Edge. It ended with a ceasefire on August 26, 2014.

  • French Foriegn minister Jean-Marc Ayrault speaks onstage at the 2017 Paris summit (Reuters/T. Samson)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Paris summit, 2017

    Envoys from over 70 countries gathered in Paris, France, to discuss the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. Netanyahu slammed the discussions as "rigged" against his country. Neither Israeli nor Palestinian representatives attended the summit. "A two-state solution is the only possible one," French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said at the opening of the event.

  • Israel Jerusalem Panorama (Reuters/A. Awad)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Deteriorating relations in 2017

    Despite the year's optimistic opening, 2017 brought further stagnation in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. A deadly summer attack on Israeli police at the Temple Mount, a site holy to both Jews and Muslims, sparked deadly clashes. Then US President Donald Trump's plan to move the embassy to Jerusalem prompted Palestinian leader Abbas to say "the measures ... undermine all peace efforts."

    Author: Aasim Saleem


Criticism from Palestinians

Some Palestinians have already said they would reject any plan from the US, and have accused the Trump administration of being biased toward Israeli interests. Tentative plans to release the proposal have already been dropped at least twice. 

Greenblatt was criticized by Palestinians for advocating the relocation of the US Embassy to Jerusalem, along with recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. He was also part of the Trump administration's push to cut US funding for the aid of Palestinian refugees.

After Greenblatt announced his departure, Nabil Abu Rdeneh, spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said Greenblatt had "ruined the credibility" of the US and "destroyed" the peace process with Israel.

Read more: Opinion: Hamas' and Israel's short but confusing weekend war

Hanan Ashrawi, a senior Palestinian official, told the AFP news agency that Greenblatt's departure was a US "admission of failure."

"They tried to bash the Palestinians into submission, to blackmail us to accept whatever their plan was. From the beginning it was doomed to failure," she said. "I think the Palestinians as a whole are going to say 'good riddance'. He was an apologist for the most extreme, hard-line government in the history of Israel."

Netanyahu thanked Greenblatt "for his dedicated work for security and peace and for never hesitating to tell the truth about the state of Israel to its detractors.

Watch video 26:06

Mideast Conflict: No Song of Peace?

 wmr/sms (AP, dpa, AFP)

Opinion: Hamas' and Israel's short but confusing weekend war

The attacks were as spontaneous as the subsequent cease-fire. What caused the most recent violence in Israel and Gaza? It seems the Israeli government made a crucial mistake, Peter Philipp believes. (06.05.2019)  

Palestinian statehood: a reality or diplomatic stunt?

Palestine could be one step closer to realizing its ambition of being recognized as a state, but is it just diplomatic business as usual? DW spoke to Ibrahim Khraishi, the Palestinian Ambassador to the UN in Geneva. (17.12.2014)  

Jared Kushner's plan for Palestinians: What's (not) in it?

Donald Trump's son-in-law has finally presented his economic plan that envisages prosperity for the Palestinian people. Expectations were high, but political realities are conspicuous by their absence. (25.06.2019)  

Trump's Golan recognition: A dangerous precedent?

US President Donald Trump's support for Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights serves no obvious strategic goals. And experts say the move could incite more land grabs — even Israel's annexation of the West Bank. (25.03.2019)  

Are Benjamin Netanyahu's days numbered as Israeli PM?

Israeli politics, and Benjamin Netanyahu's tenure in particular, could be heading for a sea change at the upcoming election. Tania Krämer reports from Jerusalem. (26.02.2019)  

A history of the Middle East peace process

Despite numerous pushes for peace between Israelis and Palestinians over half a century, the dispute over land, refugees and holy sites remains unresolved. DW gives you a short history of attempts at a solution. (06.12.2017)  

