US: Officers, suspect wounded outside Capitol building

Two police officers were injured outside the US Capitol on Friday after being rammed by a vehicle whose driver was subsequently arrested, police said.

"A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital," the US Capitol Police department said on Twitter.

The incident occurred about 100 yards (91 meters) from the entrance of the building on the Senate side of the Capitol, in Washington DC, which is typically used by senators and staff on weekdays. Congress is currently on recess.

Video posted online showed a dark-colored sedan crashed against a vehicle barrier, and a police K9 inspecting the vehicle.

Some US media reported that the suspect was brandishing a knife.

All roads leading to the US Capitol complex were blocked by police or police officers

Suspect in critical condition

Two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press that the suspect had been shot and was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Reuters reported that dozens of police cars, marked and unmarked, had raced toward the Capitol building.

Washington DC remains on edge nearly three months after a mob of armed insurrectionists stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden's presidential win.

Authorities have begun only in the past couple of weeks to remove the outer ring of high, razor-wire-topped fencing erected around the sprawling complex after the attack by thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died in the assault inspired by Trump's groundless claims that he had lost the November presidential election due to massive fraud.

Since then security officials have said there is an ongoing threat from extreme-right groups and Trump supporters.

