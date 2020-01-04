 US offers $10 million for information on Hezbollah leader | News | DW | 11.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US offers $10 million for information on Hezbollah leader

More than three months after the US killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, the US has offered a huge reward for details on Mohammad Kawtharani, the Lebanese Hezbollah boss who has partially replaced him in Iraq.

Kataib Hezbollah Iraqi militia hold the picture of the Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani(Reuters/T. al-Sudani)

The United States has offered a $10 million (€9.4 million) reward for "any information" relating to a key Hezbollah commander.

Muhammad Kawtharani is a senior official of the Lebanese Shiite movement and is accused by the US of coordinating pro-Iran groups in Iraq. He was branded as a global terrorist by the US in 2013.

In a statement issued late Friday, the US state department said it suspects Kawtharani "has taken over some of the political coordination of Iran-aligned paramilitary groups formerly organized by Qassem Soleimani," referring to the powerful leader of Iran's Revolutionary Guard who was killed in early January by a US strike on Baghdad. 

Read more:  Iran crisis: Saudis and US still at impasse over Middle East Gulf crisis

"In this capacity, he [Kawtharani] facilitates the actions of groups operating outside the control of the government of Iraq that have violently suppressed protests, attacked foreign diplomatic missions, and engaged in wide-spread organized criminal activity," the statement added.

The reward is being offered in exchange for "any information on his activities, networks and associates."

Kawtharani 'was trusted' by Soleimani

Despite his senior role in Hezbollah, Kawtharani may not have Soleimani's clout, according to a Shiite leader quoted by Reuters news agency.

Read more:Iran: Khamenei praises attack on US bases as 'day of god'

"Kawtharani has connections with the militia groups," the anonymous leader said. "He was trusted by Soleimani, who used to depend and call on him to help him in crises."

Hezbollah is a Shiite Islamist political party and military group based in Lebanon. Its Iraqi affiliate, Kataib Hezbollah, has been responsible for a number of attacks on US, Iraqi and coalition forces.

The Soleimani killing triggered the Iran ballistic missile attack, which resulted in traumatic brain injuries to more than 100 American troops.

ed/mm (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

109 US service members were injured in the Iran missile attack

The US had downplayed the effects of an Iranian attack on a US airbase in Iraq in an apparent bid to defuse tensions. However, the Pentagon has now admitted 109 service members suffered brain injuries. (10.02.2020)  

Iran lawmaker offers $3m to kill Trump and avenge Soleimani

US and Iranian relations are at a low point following the killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in early 2020. An Iranian lawmaker is offering a $3 million cash reward for killing US President Donald Trump. (21.01.2020)  

Artists protest Iran's government following plane downing

The opening ceremony of Iran's Fajr International Film Festival was canceled after several artists said they would boycott to protest the government's cover-up of its role in shooting down a Ukrainian passenger plane. (20.01.2020)  

Iran lashes out against Albania after Soleimani killing

As tension between the US and Iran escalates, NATO member Albania finds itself in the crosshairs of the Islamic Republic. (21.01.2020)  

Related content

Irak US Botschaft in Bagdad

Iraq: Rocket attacks hit central Baghdad and air base housing US troops 04.01.2020

A series of rockets have targeted the highly fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, as well as an air base housing US troops. The explosions come on the heels of a US airstrike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Iran Teheran | Demonstration nach Dronenattacke gegen Qassem Soleimani

Opinion: Trump risking war in the Middle East 03.01.2020

By killing Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, US President Donald Trump risks sparking an uncontrollable wave of violence. He is also weakening pro-democracy forces in Iran and the wider region, says DW's Rainer Sollich.

Irak Qassem Soleimani

Who was Qassem Soleimani, Iran's Quds Force leader? 03.01.2020

From consolidating Iranian influence in Iraq to waging war against the "Islamic State" in Syria, General Qassem Soleimani was an instrumental figure for Iranian aspirations in the region. DW examines his life.

Advertisement