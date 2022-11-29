US: Oathkeepers leader guilty of sedition for January 6 role

Stewart Rhodes was found guilty of "seditious conspiracy" for his role in the US Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. An aide was found guilty on the same charge whereas three other members of the group were acquited.

American far-right Oath Keepers militia leader Stewart Rhodes was found guilty Tuesday of "seditious conspiracy" along with one lieutenant, Kelly Meggs, while three other members of the group were acquitted of the same charge for their roles in the US Capitol riot on January 6 of last year.

Over the two month-long trial, the US Departmentt of Justice argued the Oath Keepers "concocted a plan for an armed rebellion" and those at trial were involved in "plotting to oppose by force the government of the United States."

Rhodes, Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica Watkins and Thomas Caldwell were the first of nearly 800 pepople arrested for their involvement in the January 6 attack to be put on trial for such serious offenses.

During the trial jurors were presented with video featuring members of the militant group marching in formation into the Capitol in full tactical gear in an effort to block the certification of Joe Biden as president of the United States.

