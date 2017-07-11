US: NFL coach, broadcaster John Madden dies at 85

Former football coach and broadcasting icon John Madden died on Tuesday at the age of 85, the

US National Football League (NFL) said.

Madden is known for guiding the Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl victory, working as a television analyst across several channels and pioneering a popular video game franchise.

The NFL said Madden died unexpectedly. No cause of death was revealed.

'He was football'

"On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families," said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, referring to Madden's wife and sons.

"Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football," Goodell added.

"There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him or all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today."

"The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary John Madden," the Las Vegas Raiders, as the Oakland Raiders have been known since their 2020 relocation, said in a statement.

"Few individuals meant as much to the growth and popularity of professional football as Coach Madden, whose impact on the game both on and off the field was immeasurable."

Who was John Madden?

Born in 1936, Madden grew up in California and seemed destined for a career in football after starring for his high school.

However, his hopes of a professional career ended without playing a game as he suffered a knee injury during his first professional training camp.

He led the Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl win when they finished the 1976 regular season with a 13-1 record. The Raiders won three postseason games, including a 32-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the Super Bowl.

Madden was the Raiders' coach from 1969 to 1978. He coached in seven conference title games.

In 1979, Madden became a television analyst. He won 16 Emmy awards over his 30-year career. Madden worked at CBS (1979-93), Fox (1994-2001), ABC (2002-05) and NBC (2006-08).

Madden was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

He was also involved in the "Madden NFL" video game series, published by EA Sports since 1988.

