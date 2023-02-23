  1. Skip to content
CrimeUnited States of America

US: News crew shot at in Orlando, one killed

1 hour ago

The crew was covering a shooting at the same place earlier on the same day. Police say the suspected gunman was the same in a string of shooting incidents.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Nre3

A news crew was shot at in Orange County in Florida on Wednesday while covering another shooting that took place earlier in the day at the same location.

A Spectrum News 13 reporter and photographer were shot, and one of them was killed as a result, the broadcaster said.

A woman and her 9-year-old daughter were also shot inside their home nearby, Sheriff John Mina of Orange County, told reporters in a press briefing. He added the child had died and the mother was in critical condition.

"It is unclear if he [the suspect] knew they were news media or not," Mina said of the crew's shooting. He added that their news van could not be easily identified as such.

The person believed to be responsible for the shootings was identified as a 19-year-old man. He was in custody.

Mina said the motive for the shootings was not yet clear.

"I work closely with all of you and know many of you and know the the very difficult job that you do and also the very important job that you do for our community and for law enforcement," the sheriff said, addressing the reporters covering the press briefing.

"No one in our community, not a mother, not a 9-year-old and certainly not news professionals, should become the victim of gun violence in our community.''

Earlier on the same day, a woman in her twenties was shot and killed in a homicide case, Mina said. He added that the gunman was the same in all the shootings.

The suspect was formally charged for the earlier shooting, and was expected to be charged later for the rest, the sheriff added.

rmt/rc (AP, Reuters)

Biden speaks with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis during the B9 summit

Biden meets leaders of NATO's eastern flank in Poland

Politics6 hours ago
