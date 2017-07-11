US Navy says it rescued Iranian drug smugglers from burning ship

The United States Navy claimed on Thursday that it had rescued five alleged drug smugglers off the coast of Oman after they set their own boat on fire.

The Navy said that the USS Sirocco was on a drug patrol operation in the Gulf of Oman when it encountered the traditional ship, known as a dhow.

Grainy aerial footage released by the US Navy appears to show the sailing vessel erupt into flames and then explode. It said the Iranian crew deliberately lit the fire to try to destroy a cache of drugs.

The Navy said it then rescued five Iranians, and that one person remained missing.

It said that US Navy personnel later recovered 1,745 kilograms (3,850 pounds) of hashish, 500 kilograms (1,100 pounds) of methamphetamine and 30 kilograms (66 pounds) of heroin, allegedly worth €13 million ($14.7 million).

The Navy claimed it recovered just half of the estimated load, with the remainder either burning or sinking with the vessel.

The five rescued Iranians were given medical treatment and handed over to authorities in Oman, the US Navy said.

Iran did not immediately acknowledge the incident.

The US Navy and its allies carry out regular anti-drug patrols in the region. Dhows are a common method of transporting drugs such as heroin out of Afghanistan.

