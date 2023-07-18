US national detained in North Korea after crossing border

  1. Skip to content
A US national is reportedly in North Korean custody after crossing into the secretive country. The man had been touring a border village before making the crossing.

https://p.dw.com/p/4U3oV
DW News "Breaking"

The United Nations Command on Tuesday said an American national had crossed the border from South Korea into North Korea.

The command, charged with ensuring security on the Korean Peninsula, tweeted that the US citizen was on a tour to a Korean border village.

It said the man crossed the border into the North without authorization and is now in North Korean custody. 

The tour had been to the Joint Security Area (JSA), the border village in the demilitarized zone that separates the two Koreas and where soldiers from both sides stand guard. North Korea and South Korea are officially still at war.

"We believe he is currently in [North Korean] custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident," the command added, referring to North Korea's People's Army.

rc/sms (AP, Reuters)

