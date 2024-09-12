US musician Jon Bon Jovi helps woman standing on bridge edge

While shooting a music video on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville, Jon Bon Jovi noticed a pedestrian in need of help.

American musician Jon Bon Jovi helped persuade a woman standing on the edge of a pedestrian bridge to safely come back over the railing, police said on Wednesday.

Video published by WBIR, which is an affiliate of US broadcaster NBC, showed the musician embracing the woman and walking with her toward one end of the bridge.

Nashville police also released a video on the social media platform X and a message thanking the musician for his efforts.

"Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety," police said.

The award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was shooting a video on Tuesday on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville, Tennessee when a video production assistant noticed the woman and begun a conversation.

Having been standing outside the guard railing on the bridge, Bon Jovi joined the brief conversation before helping the woman to climb over the railing and back onto the bridge.

"It takes all of us to help keep each other safe," Nashville police chief John Drake said regarding the moment.

A representative for the singer said Bon Jovi would not be commenting on the incident.

If you are suffering from serious emotional strain or suicidal thoughts, do not hesitate to seek professional help.

You can find information on where to find such help, no matter where you live in the world, at this website: https://befrienders.org.

km/jcg(AFP, AP)