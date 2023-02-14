US: Multiple people wounded in Michigan shooting

The Michigan State University police said that there appeared to be only one suspect. It did not say if anyone was in custody.

Multiple people have been reportedly injured in a shooting on the campus of Michigan State University (MSU), police said late on Monday.

In a statement on Twitter, the Michigan State University police said that there appeared to be only one suspect.

At 8:30 p.m local time (01:30 GMT/UTC), the campus police sent an alert which reported "shots fired incident occurring on or near the East Lansing campus."

They advised the students and staff to "secure-in-place immediately."

The East Lansing High School auditorium, where a school board meeting was being held, was locked down and people were prevented from leaving, the Lansing State Journal reported.

The campus police updated on twitter that there appeared to be only one suspect, who they described as a "short male with a mask."

Those on campus were asked to continue taking shelter as the police were still receiving "multiple calls of an active shooter on campus."

Michigan State University has about 50,000 students. The East Lansing campus of MSU is about 145 kilometers northwest of Detroit city.

