  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
Two police officers secure a crime scene
Multiple people have been injured in a shooting on the campusImage: ROBYN BECK/AFP
ConflictsUnited States of America

US: Multiple people wounded in Michigan shooting

27 minutes ago

The Michigan State University police said that there appeared to be only one suspect. It did not say if anyone was in custody.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NReb

Multiple people have been reportedly injured in a shooting on the campus of Michigan State University (MSU), police said late on Monday.

In a statement on Twitter, the Michigan State University police said that there appeared to be only one suspect.

At 8:30 p.m local time (01:30 GMT/UTC), the campus police sent an alert which reported "shots fired incident occurring on or near the East Lansing campus."

They advised the students and staff to "secure-in-place immediately."

The East Lansing High School auditorium, where a school board meeting was being held, was locked down and people were prevented from leaving, the Lansing State Journal reported.

The campus police updated on twitter that there appeared to be only one suspect, who they described as a "short male with a mask." 

Those on campus were asked to continue taking shelter as the police were still receiving "multiple calls of an active shooter on campus." 

Michigan State University has about 50,000 students. The East Lansing campus of MSU is about 145 kilometers northwest of Detroit city. 

More to follow...

ns/jsi (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian soldiers are depicted near their armored US Hummer vehicle near Bakhmut

Ukraine updates: NATO warns of donor ammunition shortages

Conflicts12 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Young soldiers seen from behind, in the Congolese countryside

Congo: Life as a former child soldier

Congo: Life as a former child soldier

Human RightsFebruary 12, 202301:50 min
More from Africa

Asia

A boat on the Jhelum river in the Indian-administrated Kashmir

Why is India clashing with Pakistan on landmark water deal?

Why is India clashing with Pakistan on landmark water deal?

Conflicts14 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Berlin CDU celebrating its victory on February 12

Berlin election win boosts German conservatives

Berlin election win boosts German conservatives

Politics11 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

The NATO logo is seen on a uniform during the NATO annual military exercise "Winter Shield" 2021 in Adazi, Latvia

Fact check: Russia's disinformation campaign targets NATO

Fact check: Russia's disinformation campaign targets NATO

Conflicts18 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Earthquake victims treated at a hospital in Idlib

Syria: 'Tremendous pressure' inside a hospital in Idlib

Syria: 'Tremendous pressure' inside a hospital in Idlib

CatastropheFebruary 11, 202301:44 min
More from Middle East

North America

A view of the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery in Baton Rouge

China's oil demand could push Exxon, Chevron profits further

China's oil demand could push Exxon, Chevron profits further

BusinessFebruary 12, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

People walk along a street in Mexico

Mexico's deadly addiction to soft drinks

Mexico's deadly addiction to soft drinks

SocietyFebruary 10, 202305:41 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage