US: 'Multiple people' shot near Chiefs Super Bowl parade

Gunshots near an event celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win has left at least one person dead and several others injured, police said. Two armed people have been taken into custody.

At least one person has died and several people were wounded Wednesday after shots were fired at the end of the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City, Missouri, according to local officials.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins said up to 15 people were injured in the shooting. Of the injured, three were in critical condition, five were in serious condition and one person had non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

"Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck," Kansas City police said on X. "We took two armed people into custody for more investigation." Fans were urged to exit the areas as quickly as possible.

All Kansas City Chiefs players, coaches and staff are safe and accounted for after the shooting, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

Kansas City officials say they're upset and angry

Mayor Quinton Lucas, who also attended the celebration, said at a press briefing that he was "incredibly upset, disappointed" about the shooting.

"I don't want us to have to in our country — for every big event — think about a concern of being shot," he said.

Kansas City Police Department Chief Stacey Graves said that local hospitals were very active with people being treated or others walking in for treatment Image: David Eulitt/Getty Images

"I'm angry at what happened today," said Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves. "The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment," he added.

Thousands gathered for celebrations

Thousands of people had gathered in downtown Kansan City to celebrate the Chiefs' winning this year's NFL Superbowl on Sunday night with members of the team.

Thousands of Kansas City fans gathered at Union Station for celebrations Image: Kansas City Missiouri Police Department /Anadolu/picture alliance

Both the Missouri and Kansas governors said they were in attendance when the shooting took place and had left the area safely.

Areas that had been filled with crowds were empty after the shooting, with police and firefighters standing and talking behind an area restricted by yellow tape.

Eyewitness video on social media platforms show chaos outside the Union Sation, a 109-year-old Beaux Arts building that once served as a major US rail hub for passenger and freight traffic.

Videos show dozens of uniformed police officers, weapons drawn, running into the building as scores of bystanders run for cover in the opposite direciton.

rm/msh (Reuters, AFP, AP)