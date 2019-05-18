US: Multiple people killed in Texas mall shooting

Several people have been killed in a shooting at a shopping mall complex in the US city of El Paso, Texas.

An El Paso police spokesperson told reporters on Saturday afternoon that one male suspect was currently in custody. There were initial reports that the gunman had used a rifle.

"We can confirm there were multiple victims, I can't confirm the numbers," said spokesperson Robert Gomez. He told reporters that authorities had ruled out the possibility of multiple shooters.

Hospitals said they were treating 22 victims from the shooting, not including one individual who had died during treatment.

'Heinous and senseless act'

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said in a statement that there had been "several fatalities."

"Our hearts go out to the victims and gratitude to our first responders," he added in a statement on Twitter.

US President Donald Trump also responded to the incident on Twitter, writing: "Reports are very bad, many killed."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said El Paso was "struck by a heinous and senseless act of violence."

247 US mass shootings in 2019: Gun Violence Archive

The shooting took place at the Cielo Vista Mall as well as at an adjacent Walmart shopping center.

El Paso, which is home to around 680,000 residents, is located in western Texas and sits across the border from Juarez, Mexico.

The violence in El Paso comes on the heels of another deadly shooting in California, which saw a 19-year-old gunman open fire at a food festival on Wednesday. Three people were killed, including two children. On Tuesday, two people were killed and a police officer was wounded in another shooting at a Walmart in Mississippi.

There have been 247 mass shootings in the US so far this year, according to the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive.

