US: Multiple people killed in shooting at Texas mall

Several people were killed when a shooting broke out around a shopping mall complex in the city of El Paso in the US state of Texas on Saturday afternoon.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said in a statement on Twitter that there were "several fatalities and multiple suspects in custody."

"Our hearts go out to the victims and gratitude to our first responders," he added.

The El Paso police department said earlier on Twitter that there could be more than one shooter involved in the incident at the Cielo Vista Mall.

El Paso authorities did not immediately specify how many had died or how many were wounded. CNN reported that three people had been taken into custody, citing the city's mayor.

El Paso, which is home to around 680,000 residents, is located in western Texas and sits across the border from Juarez, Mexico.

More to follow...

