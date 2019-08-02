US: Multiple people killed in shooting at Texas mall

Several people were killed when a shooting broke out around a shopping mall complex in the city of El Paso in the US state of Texas on Saturday afternoon.

An El Paso police spokesperson told reporters that one male suspect is currently in custody and there were initial reports that the gunman used a rifle.

"We can confirm there were multiple victims, I can't confirm the numbers," spokesperson Robert Gomez said. CNN reported that over 20 people are being treated at local hospitals.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo also said in a statement that there were "several fatalities," but said that multiple suspects were in custody.

"Our hearts go out to the victims and gratitude to our first responders," he added in a statement on Twitter.

The El Paso police department said earlier on Twitter that there could have been more than one shooter involved in the incident.

The shooting took place at the Cielo Vista Mall as well as at an adjacent Walmart shopping center.

El Paso, which is home to around 680,000 residents, is located in western Texas and sits across the border from Juarez, Mexico.

The violence in El Paso comes on the heels of another deadly shooting in California, which saw a 19-year-old gunman open fire on a food festival. Three people were killed, including two children.

There have been 247 mass shootings in the US so far this year, according to the non-profit Gun Violence Archive.

More to follow...

rs/jlw (AP, dpa, AFP)

