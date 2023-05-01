  1. Skip to content
CatastropheUnited States of America

US: Multiple dead after dust storm causes highway pileup

18 minutes ago

Authorities said low visibility contributed to a large pileup on Interstate 55 in the US state of Illinois. The incident caused multiple deaths and an investigation is now underway.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QlJA

Multiple people have died and dozens more have been injured after a dust storm caused a large pileup on an Illinois highway, police said late on Monday.

The incident involved around 40 to 60 passenger cars and several big-rig trucks on Interstate 55 near Springfield.

More than 30 people were taken to hospital with injuries.

"My team and I are closely following the devastating crash on I-55 as authorities learn more. Please be safe as this situation continues to unfold," US Representative Nikki Budzinski of Illinois said on Twitter. 

Highway closed

The affected section of Interstate 55 in Montgomery County was shut down in both directions after the crash.

"Visibility in the area is reported to be low due to blowing dust," Illinois State Police said in a statement.

"Traffic is urged to seek alternate routes. This investigation is in its infancy and there is no further information at this time." 

More to follow...

zc/wd (AP, Reuters)

