US moves to counter Russian influence in 2024 election

Ryan Allen
09/05/2024
September 5, 2024

The United States has announced a sweeping campaign to push back against Russian influence in the upcoming presidential election. It includes sanctions, indictments and seizing websites the US says are used to spread Russian propaganda.