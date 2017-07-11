US: Mother of young cancer victim loses lawsuit over Bayer weedkiller

A US mother has lost a court battle against German chemical giant Bayer, lawyers said Tuesday.

Destiny Clark had sued over claims that her young son developed cancer and died as a result of exposure to the company's weedkiller called Roundup.

A Los Angeles jury found that there was no evidence linking the product with the young boy's fatal illness.

The primary ingredient in Roundup weedkiller is glyphosate, which has been classified by the World Health Organization as a "probable carcinogen."

Bayer expressed its sympathy for the young boy, Ezra Clark, and his family, but said in a statement: "The jury has carefully weighed the scientific evidence on this case and concluded that glyphosate is not the cause of his illness."

More to follow…

