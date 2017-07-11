 US militias want to ′blow up′ Capitol, police chief warns | News | DW | 25.02.2021

News

US militias want to 'blow up' Capitol, police chief warns

The acting chief of the US Capitol police urged for security measures to remain in place amid ongoing threats by extremists. Several people were killed when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in January.

National Guard troops assemble outside of the US Captiol on January 16, 2021

The acting chief of the Capitol police wants additional security measures to stay in place after the deadly January 6 riot

Extra security measures should remain in place at the US Capitol amid renewed threats by right-wing militia groups, the acting chief of the Capitol Police said.

Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman was speaking on Thursday at a congressional hearing into the storming of the Capitol in Washington D.C by supporters of then-President Donald Trump on January 6. 

Five people were killed in the riot, including a Capitol police officer.

The Capitol is the meeting place of the United States Congress and the seat of the legislative branch of the US federal government.

Militia groups want to 'blow up' the Capitol

"Members of militia groups that were present on January 6 have stated their desires that they want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible with a direct nexus to the State of the Union," Pittman told members of the House Appropriations Committee.

  • Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Protesters and police clash

    Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building in Washington DC on January 6. Congress was holding a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

  • Aggressive pro-Trump supporters rallied outside the US Capitol's Rotunda. Police tried to hold them back, but they breached security and forced their way into the building.

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Angry protesters march towards the Capitol

    Aggressive pro-Trump supporters rallied outside the US Capitol's Rotunda. Police tried to hold them back, but they breached security and forced their way into the building.

  • Protesters storm the doors of the Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Forceful entry

    An angry pro-Trump mob breaks into the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, while Congress holds a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

  • Protesters in the US Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Guns drawn

    With guns drawn, US Capitol police officers watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber, the inner-most room where legislators had convened to ratify the Electoral College vote.

  • Protesters gesture to US Capitol police in the hallway outside the Senate chamber

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Standoff outside the Senate

    Security officials try to hold off the rioters in the hallway outside the Senate chamber as lawmakers on the other side of the door are rushed to safety.

  • Protester in the Senate

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Taking over the Senate

    After breaking through Capitol security, a protester rushes to the middle of the Senate chamber and screams "Freedom."

  • Rioter storms the Senate chamber

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Invading the Senate chamber

    A rioter manages to break through security, and jumps from the public gallery to the floor of the Senate chamber.

  • People hide in House Chamber

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Taking shelter

    People frantically searched for shelter in the House gallery, as the protesters tried to break into the House chamber. According to a White House reporter on the House floor, people were given gas masks that were under the seats.

  • Pro-Trump supporter sits in a office at the Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Protesters move in

    Pro-Trump supporters took over the offices vacated by lawmakers who had been rushed to safety.

  • Washington I Sturm gegen U.S. Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    No holding back

    Without police or security officials to hold them back, protesters walzed through the Rotunda and lawmaker's offices. This one carried away the lectern of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

  • Trump supporters are tear gassed outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Tear gas against protesters

    Security forces use tear gas on rioters rallying outside the US Capitol Building.

  • USA | Präsidentschaftswahl | Demonstranten im Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Chaos in the Capitol

    An explosion caused by a police munition goes off while pro-Trump supporters rally in front of the US Capitol building. Washington police and the national guard have been deployed to disperse the protesters.

  • National guard in US Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Dispersing protesters

    Members of the National Guard and Washington DC police have been deployed to the Capitol to disperse protesters. A city-wide curfew went into effect from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am.

    Author: Kristin Zeier


"We think that it's prudent that Capitol Police maintain its enhanced and robust security posture until we address those vulnerabilities going forward," she said.

Security at the Capitol

Unprecedented security measures were imposed in Washington following the deadly January 6 assault.

These include razor wire-topped fences and checkpoints manned by the National Guard.

Around 5,000 troops are expected to stay through mid-March.

A date has not been announced for Biden to deliver his State of the Union address to Congress, which typically happens early in the year.

Watch video 02:27

Capitol riot probe shifts focus to possible conspiracies

Capitol attackers hoped to send 'symbolic message'

"We know that the insurrectionists that attacked the Capitol weren't only interesting in attacking members of Congress and officers," Pittman told lawmakers at Thursday's hearing.

"They wanted to send a symbolic message to the nation as to who was in charge of that legislative process," she added.

More than 200 people have been charged so far for their roles in the riot. Some have ties to far-right fringe groups such as the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys.

kmm/rs (AFP, Reuters)

