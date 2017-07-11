US militias want to 'blow up' Capitol, police chief warns

Extra security measures should remain in place at the US Capitol amid renewed threats by right-wing militia groups, the acting chief of the Capitol Police said.

Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman was speaking on Thursday at a congressional hearing into the storming of the Capitol in Washington D.C by supporters of then-President Donald Trump on January 6.

Five people were killed in the riot, including a Capitol police officer.

The Capitol is the meeting place of the United States Congress and the seat of the legislative branch of the US federal government.

Militia groups want to 'blow up' the Capitol

"Members of militia groups that were present on January 6 have stated their desires that they want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible with a direct nexus to the State of the Union," Pittman told members of the House Appropriations Committee.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Protesters and police clash Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building in Washington DC on January 6. Congress was holding a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Angry protesters march towards the Capitol Aggressive pro-Trump supporters rallied outside the US Capitol's Rotunda. Police tried to hold them back, but they breached security and forced their way into the building.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Forceful entry An angry pro-Trump mob breaks into the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, while Congress holds a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Guns drawn With guns drawn, US Capitol police officers watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber, the inner-most room where legislators had convened to ratify the Electoral College vote.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Standoff outside the Senate Security officials try to hold off the rioters in the hallway outside the Senate chamber as lawmakers on the other side of the door are rushed to safety.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Taking over the Senate After breaking through Capitol security, a protester rushes to the middle of the Senate chamber and screams "Freedom."

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Invading the Senate chamber A rioter manages to break through security, and jumps from the public gallery to the floor of the Senate chamber.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Taking shelter People frantically searched for shelter in the House gallery, as the protesters tried to break into the House chamber. According to a White House reporter on the House floor, people were given gas masks that were under the seats.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Protesters move in Pro-Trump supporters took over the offices vacated by lawmakers who had been rushed to safety.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures No holding back Without police or security officials to hold them back, protesters walzed through the Rotunda and lawmaker's offices. This one carried away the lectern of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Tear gas against protesters Security forces use tear gas on rioters rallying outside the US Capitol Building.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Chaos in the Capitol An explosion caused by a police munition goes off while pro-Trump supporters rally in front of the US Capitol building. Washington police and the national guard have been deployed to disperse the protesters.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Dispersing protesters Members of the National Guard and Washington DC police have been deployed to the Capitol to disperse protesters. A city-wide curfew went into effect from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am. Author: Kristin Zeier



"We think that it's prudent that Capitol Police maintain its enhanced and robust security posture until we address those vulnerabilities going forward," she said.

Security at the Capitol

Unprecedented security measures were imposed in Washington following the deadly January 6 assault.

These include razor wire-topped fences and checkpoints manned by the National Guard.

Around 5,000 troops are expected to stay through mid-March.

A date has not been announced for Biden to deliver his State of the Union address to Congress, which typically happens early in the year.

Capitol attackers hoped to send 'symbolic message'

"We know that the insurrectionists that attacked the Capitol weren't only interesting in attacking members of Congress and officers," Pittman told lawmakers at Thursday's hearing.

"They wanted to send a symbolic message to the nation as to who was in charge of that legislative process," she added.

More than 200 people have been charged so far for their roles in the riot. Some have ties to far-right fringe groups such as the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys.

kmm/rs (AFP, Reuters)