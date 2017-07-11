US: Mike Pence refuses to invoke 25th amendment

US Vice President Mike Pence said in a letter to Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday that he would not invoke the 25th amendment.

The House of Representatives, controlled by Democrats, had rushed through legislation to call on the vice president to use the powers in the amendment to remove Donald Trump from power in the wake of the violent attack on the Capitol building on January 6.

"I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution," Pence said.

Democrats had vowed to impeach President Trump if he was not removed from office.

More to follow...