US: Mike Pence refuses to invoke 25th amendment

US Vice President Mike Pence said in a letter to Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday that he would not invoke the 25th amendment.

The House of Representatives, controlled by Democrats, had rushed through legislation to call on the vice president to use the powers in the amendment to remove Donald Trump from power in the wake of the violent attack on the Capitol building on January 6.

"I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution," Pence said in his letter.

He argued that removing Trump with just eight days left of his term in office would not be "in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution."

He also defended his decision by pointing out that he had also refused the president's demands that he overturn the official confirmation of Joe Biden's electoral victory.

"Last week, I did not yield to pressure to exert power beyond my constitutional authority ... and I will not yield to efforts in the House of Representatives to play political games at a time so serious in the life of our Nation," he added.

The vice president also vowed to work together with the incoming Biden administration to "ensure an orderly transition of power."

Democrats had vowed to impeach President Trump if he was not removed from office. They began proceedings on Monday and may be voted on by Wednesday.

Several Republican representatives have come out against Trump following the violence carried out by his supporters.

Republican Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell was reportedly pleased by Democrats' efforts to impeach the president, believing that it would make it easier to purge him from the party, the New York Times said on Tuesday.

