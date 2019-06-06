 US, Mexico sign agreement to slow immigration, avoid tariffs | News | DW | 08.06.2019

News

US, Mexico sign agreement to slow immigration, avoid tariffs

President Donald Trump had threatened tariffs on all Mexican imports unless Mexico acted to slow illegal migration into the US. A new deal means they have avoided the threat, he announced.

Semi-trucks cross the border at the Zaragoza International Bridge, in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from El Paso, Texas

The United States and Mexico have signed an agreement to tackle illegal migration across their border, US President Donald Trump announced on Friday.

In May, Trump unexpectedly announced a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports unless Mexico took decisive action to tackle border issues.

"I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the US on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended," he said on Twitter.

"Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States."

Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said in a Tweet: "There will be no application of tariffs by the US on Monday. Thanks to all the people who have supported us, showing Mexico's greatness."

The announcement came after officials from both countries held a third day of talks at the US State Department, negotiating over Trump's demands. The talks were reportedly focused on making it harder for Central American migrants to pass through Mexico and claim asylum in the US. 

Mexiko Nationalgarde (Imago Images/Agencia EFE)

As part of the the deal, Mexico will deploy the National Guard to its southern border

In recent days, Mexico increased measures against migration. Two migrant caravan leaders were arrested, hundreds of people were deported and the 26 people suspected of involvement in people smuggling and the organization of caravans had their bank accounts frozen.

After Trump's announcement, the State Department said Mexico will take "unprecedented steps" to "curb irregular migration," including deploying its National Guard along its southern border.

It also said Mexico "is also taking decisive action to dismantle human smuggling and trafficking organizations."

President Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on Mexican goods in order to pressure Mexico into stemming the tide of Central American migrants who eventually reach the US. Mexico is resisting while fear spreads among asylum seekers.

