US-Mexico presidents talk immigration, COVID in call

Both US President Joe Biden and Mexican President Lopez Obrador have stressed the need to maintain good relations.

Central American migrants are seen before crossing the Rio Bravo

Mexico's president had said he intends to propose a new immigrant labor program

US President Joe Biden and Mexican President Lopez Obrador discussed COVID vaccines, immigration, and the US-Mexico relationship during a call on Monday.

Both Biden and Obrador said it was important to maintain good relations with one another.

"This is what I know, the United States and Mexico are stronger when we stand together," said Biden at the beginning of the call.

More to come...

kbd/rt (AP, Reuters)

