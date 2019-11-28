 US, Mexico, Canada to finalize USMCA trade deal | News | DW | 10.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US, Mexico, Canada to finalize USMCA trade deal

Canada, Mexico and the United States have reached an agreement on a revised North American free trade pact. The deal, seen as a replacement for the 25-year-old NAFTA, is the result of more than two years of wrangling.

Flags of the US, Canada and Mexico

After months of negotiations, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an agreement Tuesday on a revamped version of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Representatives from the three countries are due to sign the new deal in a ceremony in Mexico City later in the day. The pact will then go to their legislatures for final approval.

The USMCA is meant to update the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), a deal in place since 1994.

Watch video 01:46

US, Canada and Mexico discuss changes to free trade agreement

'Vast improvement' on original deal 

House Democrats and US labor leaders said they backed USMCA, now that it included improved conditions for workers. Pelosi told a news conference that the modified agreement was "infinitely better than what was initially proposed by the administration."

The main US labor federation, the AFL-CIO, also called it a "vast improvement" on the original accord, which was signed in November 2018 but then got bogged down in the ratification process.

"For the first time, there truly will be enforceable labor standards," including inspections of factories, said Richard Trumka, the federation's president, whose endorsement will be crucial to boosting the deal's support in Congress.

Read moreUS-Canada trade-off: Who is happiest with NAFTA 2.0?

Impeachment charges 

Finalizing USMCA would be a major victory for US President Donald Trump, who made replacing the 25-year-old NAFTA a main campaign promise. Tuesday's announcement about an agreement came on the same day as Democrats unveiled impeachment charges against him.

"America's great USMCA Trade Bill is looking good. It will be the best and most important trade deal ever made by the USA. Good for everybody — Farmers, Manufacturers, Energy, Unions — tremendous support," Trump tweeted on Tuesday. "Importantly, we will finally end our Country's worst Trade Deal, NAFTA!"

Approval of the deal would also be a win for House Democrats, who want to win back voters ahead of next year's elections by showing they can negotiate reforms and pass major legislation.

US officials said the negotiated revisions to USMCA included stronger environmental and labor standards that would benefit US workers, as well as increased wages and greater powers for unions in Mexico. The changes also remove requirements for a 10-year exclusivity period for biologic drugs [medication derived from or containing components of biological organisms, rather than having been totally synthesized — editor's note], which Democrats said would have benefited large pharmaceutical companies.

Watch video 02:07

Mexico's exports to the United States are booming

nm/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.

DW recommends

US Democrats announce two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump

Two articles of impeachment against Trump have been unveiled. Democrats have accused him of abuse of power and obstruction in pressuring Ukraine to investigate his 2020 election rivals. (10.12.2019)  

Mexico approves trade deal with the US and Canada

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador described the ratification as "very good news." US President Donald Trump wants Congress to follow suit. (20.06.2019)  

US-Canada trade-off: Who is happiest with NAFTA 2.0?

A new North American trade agreement has been struck between the US, Canada and Mexico following tense negotiations. But is this a victory for US President Donald Trump or is the picture a little more nuanced? (01.10.2018)  

US, Canada reach trilateral trade pact with Mexico to replace NAFTA

With the clock ticking, the US and Canada have reached a new trilateral trade deal with Mexico. Called USMCA, the pact will create a revamped NAFTA with key sections focusing on auto imports and Canada's dairy market. (01.10.2018)  

Mexico facing a guacamole crisis

It has become increasingly common for Mexico City's taquerias to serve fake guacamole in their tacos. The guacamole no longer has any avocado. High demand, measly harvests, and US and Mexican drug cartels are to blame. (22.07.2019)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Mexico's exports to the United States are booming  

US, Canada and Mexico discuss changes to free trade agreement  

Related content

US, Canada and Mexico discuss changes to free trade agreement 28.11.2019

Trade negotiators are meeting in Washington in an effort to agree on changes to the new free trade agreement between the three countries. The agreement has long been signed but was never ratified.

BMW Werk in Spartanburg

Washington 'may not need' to put tariffs on European cars: Ross 03.11.2019

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says he hopes enough progress has been made in trade negotiations to avoid the measure. President Trump must decide whether to impose tariffs of 5-15% by November 17.

New York UN Donald Trump

US-Japan mini trade deal shows Trump is running out of time 26.09.2019

The "minideal" is a rare compromise by the US president, who has displayed a penchant for launching trade wars in pursuit of comprehensive trade deals. What's prompting Donald Trump to back down from his hawkish stance?

Advertisement