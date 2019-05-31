 US, Mexico begin talks to try and avoid tariffs | News | DW | 03.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US, Mexico begin talks to try and avoid tariffs

US President Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on Mexico to put pressure on the country to keep migrants from crossing into the US. Mexico has said the tariffs would only make the migration problem worse.

A sign displays exchange rates on a storefront window in Mexico City

US and Mexican officials began talks on Monday to try and avert the threat of US tariffs on Mexican goods that would kick in on June 10

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that he was confident a deal to avoid tariffs would come out of the talks that could last the whole week. The country's foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, said that Mexican officials would be presenting their US counterparts with documents detailing the impact of US-imposed tariffs on both countries.

  • Solar panels (picture-alliance/dpa/Construction Photography/Photosh)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    Solar panels and washing machines

    The first round of tariffs in 2018 were on all imported washing machines and solar panels — not just those from China. A study by economists from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Columbia University, and Princeton University found that the burden of Trump's tariffs — including taxes on steel, aluminum, solar panels falls entirely on US consumers and businesses who buy imported products.

  • Signs with the US flag and Chinese flag

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    China hike

    On Friday May 10, 2019 President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on $200 billion (€178 billion) worth of Chinese goods. The move rasied tariffs from 10% to 25% on a range of consumer products, including cell phone, computers and toys. China's Commerce Ministry said it "deeply regrets" the US decision.

  • EU and US flags (Imago/Ralph Peters)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    Issues with the EU

    In April 2019, the United States said it wanted to put tariffs on $11.2 billion worth of goods from the EU. The list includes helicopters and aircraft from Airbus as well as European exports like: famous cheeses like Stilton, Roquefort and Gouda, wines and oysters, ceramics, knives and pajamas.

  • Harley Davidson showroom in Long Beach, California (Getty Images/AFP/M. Ralston)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    EU fights back

    The EU imposed import duties of 25% on a $2.8 billion range of imports from the United States in retaliation for US tariffs on European steel and aluminum. Targeted US products include Harley-Davidson motorcycles, bourbon, peanuts, blue jeans, steel and aluminum.

  • A toy Mercedes on a US dollar (picture alliance/dpa)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    European automakers next?

    May 17, 2019 is the deadline for President Trump to decide on imposing tariffs on vehicle imports from the EU. According to diplomats, Germany, whose exports of cars and parts to the United States are more than half the EU total, wants to press ahead with talks to ward off tariffs on automakers Volkswagen, Mercedes and BMW.

  • Indian and American flags on a conference table (Getty Images/AFP/R. Schmidt)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    India not exempt

    India, the world's biggest buyer of US almonds, on June 21, 2018 raised import duties on the nuts by 20% and increased tariffs on a range of other farm products and US iron and steel, in retaliation for US tariffs on Indian steel. Trump said last month that he would end preferential trade treatment for India, which would result in US tariffs on up to $5.6 billion of imports from India.

  • US, Canadian and Mexican flags (Reuters/E. Garrido)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    North American neighbors in tariff spat

    Mexico on June 5, 2018 imposed tariffs of up to 25% on American steel, pork, cheese, apples, potatoes and bourbon, in retaliation for US tariffs on Mexican metals. While to the north, Canada on July 1 imposed tariffs on $12.6 billion worth of U.S. goods, including steel, aluminum, coffee, ketchup and bourbon whiskey in retaliation for US tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.


Last month, US President Donald Trump said the US would impose a 5% tariff as part of a strategy to force Mexico to do more to secure the country's borders and keep migrants from crossing into the US. 

"Tariffs, along with the decision to cancel aid programs to the northern Central American countries, could have a counterproductive effect and would not reduce migration flows," the Mexican ambassador to the US, Martha Barcena, said Monday. 

Kevin Hassett, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, told reporters Monday that talks had the potential to be "extremely fruitful," while dismissing criticism that tariffs would adversely affect the US economy.

"The tariffs on Mexico are a very big deal for the Mexican economy and a small deal for the US economy," Hassett told the AFP news agency.

On Sunday, Trump said on Twitter that Mexico was an "abuser" of the US, and that if Mexico didn't stop the "invasion" of the US, jobs and companies would be brought back through taxation.

'Deadly serious'

Trump has issued similar tariff threats in the past only to scale back at the last minute. 

However, Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff, told Fox News on Sunday that the president was "deadly serious" about imposing tariffs, but did not give any detail on how this would get Mexico to better secure its border. 

Read more: Wall Street slumps over Trump's Mexico tariffs

"There's no specific target, there's no specific percentage, but things have to get better," Mulvaney said.

Economists and business groups have warned that tariffs would impair trade and increase the costs of many Mexican goods that US consumers enjoy. The US is Mexico's top export partner, with an estimated $344.9 billion (€307 billion) in exports in 2018. 

Watch video 11:16

DW Business - Europe & America

wmr/rt (AP,Reuters)

DW sends a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.

DW recommends

US vows tariffs on Mexico until it stops border crossings

Donald Trump's new trade deal with Mexico and Canada awaits ratification and yet he has scheduled fresh tariffs on Mexican goods. He warned he would steadily jack up tariffs unless Mexico stops border crossings. (31.05.2019)  

Mexico pushes for dialogue in response to Trump's tariff threat

Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he did not want a confrontation with the United States. Some 80 percent of the Mexico's exports are sent to the US and would be hit hard by fresh tariffs. (01.06.2019)  

Wall Street slumps over Trump's Mexico tariffs

Stocks on Wall Street tumbled after the announcement of fresh US tariffs on Mexico. The news also caused the Mexican peso to plunge in the foreign exchange market. (31.05.2019)  

Trump's tariffs and who they target

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly boasted that the tariffs he has imposed on trading partners are a financial windfall but, research shows it is Americans who bear the brunt of the impact. DW has an overview. (10.05.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

DW Business - Europe & America  

Related content

Mexiko Mexiko City Wechselkurse nach Zolldrohung durch Trump

Wall Street slumps over Trump's Mexico tariffs 31.05.2019

Stocks on Wall Street tumbled after the announcement of fresh US tariffs on Mexico. The news also caused the Mexican peso to plunge in the foreign exchange market.

USA Trump und Modi im Weißen Haus

US President Donald Trump terminates preferential trade status for India 01.06.2019

Washington accuses New Delhi of deploying a wide range of trade barriers that negatively affect US commerce. Media reports say that India could impose higher import duties on US goods in response to Trump's latest move.

USA Donald Trump

US vows tariffs on Mexico until it stops border crossings 31.05.2019

Donald Trump's new trade deal with Mexico and Canada awaits ratification and yet he has scheduled fresh tariffs on Mexican goods. He warned he would steadily jack up tariffs unless Mexico stops border crossings.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  