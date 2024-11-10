  1. Skip to content
US meteorologists receive death threats

Nicole Frölich
October 11, 2024

Disinformation and conspiracy theories have been a recurring problem with natural disasters in the US. DW talks to meteorologist Katie Nickolaou who has herself been receiving death threats after she reported on Hurricane Milton.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lhuu
