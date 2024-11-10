US meteorologists receive death threats

PoliticsUnited States of AmericaUS meteorologists receive death threatsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUnited States of AmericaNicole Frölich10/11/2024October 11, 2024Disinformation and conspiracy theories have been a recurring problem with natural disasters in the US. DW talks to meteorologist Katie Nickolaou who has herself been receiving death threats after she reported on Hurricane Milton.https://p.dw.com/p/4lhuuAdvertisement