Memphis officers plead 'not guilty' in Tyre Nichols death

Five former police officers on Friday pleaded "not guilty" to charges that they murdered Tyre Nichols, a young Black man who died after a police beating last month in Memphis, Tennessee.

The killing of 29-year-old Nichols is the latest to spark nationwide protests in the US and reignite intense public discussion about police brutality.

What we know so far

Footage of the incident shows the five officers, who are also Black, repeatedly kicking and punching Nichols after stopping his car close to his home on January 7. He died three days later in hospital.

Attorneys representing the five made a brief initial plea hearing in a case that has drawn national attention.

Judge James Jones warned the defendants and the family of Nichols present in court that the trial could be long and involve "high emotions." He urged "civility" for all those involved.

"Everyone involved wants this case to be concluded as quickly as possible. But, it's important for you all to understand that the state of Tennessee as well as each one of these defendants have an absolute right to a fair trial."

"And I will not allow any behavior that could jeopardize that right," he said.

Jones noted that there was a large amount of evidence to be collected and set the next court date for May 1.

rc/es (AFP, AP)