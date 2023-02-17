  1. Skip to content
The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, and partially redacted by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols on the ground during a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers
Footage of the video shows the man being beaten by the officers, who have since been firedImage: City of Memphis/AP Photo/picture alliance
CrimeUnited States of America

Memphis officers plead 'not guilty' in Tyre Nichols death

16 minutes ago

A group of former Memphis police officers who face second-degree murder and other charges have pleaded not guilty. The five are standing trial over the violent arrest and death of young Black man Tyre Nichols.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NfJI

Five former police officers on Friday pleaded "not guilty" to charges that they murdered Tyre Nichols, a young Black man who died after a police beating last month in Memphis, Tennessee.

The killing of 29-year-old Nichols is the latest to spark nationwide protests in the US and reignite intense public discussion about police brutality.

What we know so far

Footage of the incident shows the five officers, who are also Black, repeatedly kicking and punching Nichols after stopping his car close to his home on January 7. He died three days later in hospital.

Attorneys representing the five made a brief initial plea hearing in a case that has drawn national attention.

Judge James Jones warned the defendants and the family of Nichols present in court that the trial could be long and involve "high emotions." He urged "civility" for all those involved.

"Everyone involved wants this case to be concluded as quickly as possible. But, it's important for you all to understand that the state of Tennessee as well as each one of these defendants have an absolute right to a fair trial."

Funeral of Tyre Nichols held in Memphis

"And I will not allow any behavior that could jeopardize that right," he said.

Jones noted that there was a large amount of evidence to be collected and set the next court date for May 1.

rc/es (AFP, AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks via video link to the 2023 Munich Security Conference

Zelenskyy, Scholz and Macron open Munich Security Conference

Politics2 hours ago
