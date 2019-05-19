US may deploy thousands more troops amid Iran tension

The Pentagon is considering a request to send thousands more troops to the Middle East as relations worsen, unnamed officials say. Meanwhile, Iran's supreme leader said he foresaw the demise of American civilization.
The US Department of Defense was expected to present plans to the White House on Thursday for thousands of troops to be deployed as reinforcements in the Middle East.
The meeting comes as tensions were ratcheted up further in the region, with Washington officials insisting there are credible threats against US forces there.
Read more: Americans believe war with Iran is coming
Sources quoted by news agencies said the extra personnel would be deployed in a defensive capacity. While the AP news agency said up to 10,000 extra personnel were being requested, Reuters put the number at about 5,000.
Officials, speaking on conditions of anonymity, said the discussions would also include a request for additional Patriot missile batteries and more ships in the area. The US has evacuated non-essential staff from Iran's neighbor Iraq, citing "credible threats" against its forces.
Any decision to deploy more troops to the Middle East would represent something of a departure for US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly stressed a need for Washington to reduce its troop presence there.
Although US officials have provided little detail about the threat they perceive from Iran, the hazards posed by missiles loaded onto small boats have been raised.
Read more: Iraq walks Iran-US tightrope as tensions escalate
Trump on Sunday tweeted that, if Iran wanted to fight,the country would face its "official end."
Defiant mood in Tehran
A senior commander from Iran's Revolutionary Guard on Wednesday said the US would not dare to attack.
"If the criminal America and its Western and regional allies don't dare carry out a face-to-face military attack against our country it is because of the spirit of resistance and sacrifice of the people and youth," Major General Gholamali Rashid was reported as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency.
Meanwhile, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran's youth would witness the end of Israeli and American civilization in their lifetime.
"You young people should be assured that you will witness the demise of the enemies of humanity, meaning the degenerate American civilization, and the demise of Israel," Khamenei said in a meeting with students on Wednesday.
Relations between Washington and Tehran have deteriorated seriously since last year when Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal aimed at preventing Iran from producing nuclear weapons.
rc/se (AP, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The German, French and British foreign ministers have met to find ways to keep the pact alive amid Iran's partial withdrawal. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a surprise visit, as the EU called for restraint. (13.05.2019)
The world is on edge over heightened tensions between the US and Iran. But that doesn't mean military confrontation is imminent, writes Rainer Hermann of the German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. (12.05.2019)
Iran's president is on a high-profile visit to Iraq, focused on trade. The visit sends a signal that Iran has regional options against the United States' "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran. (11.03.2019)
The United States has said no governments will be exempted from US sanctions on Iranian oil imports. The White House said the decision was intended "to bring Iran's oil exports to zero." (22.04.2019)
The United States claims militia with ties to Iran are planning attacks against its personnel in Iraq. Whether true or not, tensions between Iran and the US are putting Iraq in a tough position. (16.05.2019)
More than half of Americans believe the US will go to war with Iran "within the next few years," according to a new Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. Fewer than 40% approve of President Donald Trump's handling of the crisis. (21.05.2019)